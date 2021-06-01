Canopy Growth reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue up nearly 40% from one year ago

Open this photo in gallery Staff work in a cannabis grow room at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility, on Aug. 23, 2018. The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. reported a loss in its latest quarter as it revenue grew nearly 40 per cent compared with a year ago.

The cannabis company says its net loss attributable to the corporation totalled nearly $700-million or $1.85 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a loss of $1.3-billion or $3.72 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Net revenue in what was the fourth quarter of Canopy’s financial year grew to $148.4-million, up from $107.9-million a year earlier.

The increase came as net revenue from Canadian recreational cannabis rose to $61.1-million compared with $43.9-million a year ago, while medical cannabis and other net revenue rose to $40.2-million compared with $35.6-million last year.

Canopy reported revenue from other consumer products totalled $47.1-million, up from $28.4-million a year ago.

