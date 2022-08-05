Canopy Growth Corp. saw a net loss of more than $2 billion in its most recent quarter, which it attributed to a $1.72 billion writedown.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., cannabis company says the net loss in its first quarter compared to net earnings of more than $389 million at the same time last year.

The net loss for the period ended June 30 amounted to a loss of $5.23 per diluted share compared to a loss of 84 cents per share in the second quarter of 2021.

Analysts expected the company to report a net loss of US$111.6 million or 28 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The impairment charge was linked to its pot operations and came as its recreational business-to-business cannabis sales fell 38 per cent since last year because of price compression and increased competition.

Net revenue for the period amounted to $110.1 million, down 19 per cent from $136.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.