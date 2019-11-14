Canopy Growth shares tumble after reporting steep sales decline, big loss

Canopy Growth Corp. shares plummeted more than 15 per cent in Thursday morning trading, after the company reported a steep decline in sales, a negative gross margin and a $376.6-million net loss.
The results from Canada’s largest cannabis grower, driven by product returns and pricing cuts, are a bad sign for the entire sector, which is suffering amid a months-long sell-off in pot stocks and weak financial results across the industry.
Chief executive Mark Zekulin described the current market conditions in Canada as a “perfect storm.” There are not enough retail stores in Ontario and provincial wholesalers are placing fewer purchase orders due to a buildup of unsold inventory, Mr. Zekulin said on an analyst call Thursday morning.
With so much uncertainty, Canopy has withdrawn its revenue target of $250-million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. “There are just too many variables for us to try to give direct guidance,” Mr. Zekulin said.
Canopy’s second quarter sales declined 15 per cent compared to the preceding quarter. This was largely due to a $32.7-million revenue adjustment mainly related to product returns and price cuts for Canopy’s cannabis oil and gelcap products.
The adjustment left the company with a gross margin of negative 13 percent, meaning Canopy spent more money producing and selling product than it brought in.
“Management believes these are extraordinary measures that now taken will not occur again, and that inventory and production levels across all products are now within an appropriate range,” Mr. Zekulin said.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss was $155.7-million, far higher than analysts had anticipated. This was driven by a $15.9-million inventory writedown, low gross margins and two one-time expenses: a $10.8-million loss due to a legal dispute with a hemp farmer in the U.S., and an $8.8-million loss due to unusable retail leases, which Canopy signed in Ontario last year before the provincial government moved to a lottery system.
While Canopy managed to increase sales in some channels, notably in the medical market both domestically and internationally, it blamed its underperformance on the poor state of the Canadian recreational market, which the company’s president Rade Kovacevic said was six to 12 months behind where the company had expected it to be.
The biggest problem with the Canadian market is a lack of retail stores in Ontario, where there are only 24 legal stores open, Mr. Zekulin said.
“Ontario represents 40 per cent of the country's population, yet has one retail cannabis store per 600,000 people. When one year into the market, the addressable market is nearly half of what is expected, there's going to be meaningful short-term problems," Mr. Zekulin said.
For Canopy’s supply of dried flower to match consumer demand by the middle of 2020, Ontario needs to open 40 stores every month starting in January, said Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee. He modeled this prediction on the rate of store openings in Alberta.
Asked by an analyst whether this was a reasonable expectation, Mr. Zekulin responded that, “the entire sector is putting a lot of pressure on the Ontario government.”
Canopy’s results come in a critical week of earnings for Canadian cannabis producers. Cronos Group Inc. and Tilray Inc. reported on Tuesday, showing sales growth but higher-than-expected losses. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to report today after markets close.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.