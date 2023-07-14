Open this photo in gallery: Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T dropped by more than 36 per cent Friday morning after the company announced it was issuing new shares to reduce its debt load, just one day before that debt came due.

Canopy said the agreements with its lenders, coupled with planned asset sales, will shave a total of $437-million in debt from its balance sheet.

In the last month, several analysts have cut their predictions for the company’s stock to zero, reflecting the deepening worries about Canopy’s ability to claw its way out of debt. As of March 31, Canopy’s last earnings report, the company had $1.4-billion in debt and less than $800-million in cash.

The company said in a release Friday morning it was paying off the bulk of $225-million in convertible senior notes.

As part of the deal, Canopy will pay the holders of the debt $101-million in cash; 90.4 million common shares; and $40.4-million in a new issue of convertible debt that’s convertible to Canopy common shares at a price of 55 cents per share. At the conversion price, Canopy may need to issue an additional 73-million shares.

The company will need to obtain shareholder approval for the share issuance at its September annual meeting.

“Canopy’s deal addresses near-term maturities at the cost of significant dilution to existing investors,” said Kristoffer Inton, an analyst with investment research firm Morningstar, Inc. Between the new shares and convertible debentures, he said, “that just increased the share count by a massive one-third.”

The company also said Friday it would pay off $100-million of its credit facility with $93-million in cash. Over $600-million remains on the line of credit, due in March of 2026. The company pays LIBOR plus 8.5 per cent on the debt.

Canopy said it expects the agreements with lenders will result in annualized interest savings of $20-million to $30-million.

The stock, trading at $0.54, down 31 cents in early afternoon trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is now down by over 99 per cent since reaching its all time high, in the months leading up to legalization in 2018.

In recent months, the company has laid off at least 800 employees, closed its flagship production facility in Smith Falls, Ontario, and has begun selling off its other cultivation facilities in an effort to shift into an “asset light” model.

The company also said Friday morning that it had received a notice from Nasdaq that its price had been trading below the minimum US$1.00 minimum closing bid price for 30 consecutive days. If the company does not raise its share price below that requirement, it could eventually become delisted.

After years struggling to turn a profit, the company issued a going concern warning last month, an accounting notice used when companies may not be able to survive the year.

Also in June, the company parted ways with its long-time auditor, KPMG International Limited. The accounting firm resigned on June 22, and was replaced by PKF O’Connor Davies LLP. While Canopy said the split was not a result of any disagreements, forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show that KPMG had expressed an “adverse opinion” over Canopy’s control over its financial reporting.