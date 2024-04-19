Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal budget this week, including $53-billion in new spending over five years. Of that new spending, $19-billion was allocated to new housing and affordability measures, $10.7-billion was for defence and $9.1-billion was targeted to Indigenous communities and businesses. The budget also revealed that former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz would lead a new federal working group to look at ways of encouraging Canadian pension funds to invest more in the country. And it tapped the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to administer and enforce open banking legislation.

Also: Gold surged, Tesla’s workforce shrunk and WestJet issued a curious message to its customers.