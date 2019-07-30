 Skip to main content

Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack: U.S. Justice Dept

Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack: U.S. Justice Dept

Mohammad Zargham
Washington
Reuters
The U.S. Justice Department said Paige Thompson, a former Seattle technology company software engineer, was arrested on Monday on a criminal complaint charging computer fraud and abuse for hacking into stored data of Capital One Financial Corp.

Thompson, 33, made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday and was ordered detained pending a hearing on Aug. 1, the statement said.

Capital One said personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores of about 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker.

