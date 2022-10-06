By now, many of the pandemic’s hard-hit industries – such as restaurants and travel – have enjoyed a robust recovery, with sales bolstered by easing public-health restrictions and pent-up consumer demand.

That’s not the case for automobile dealers, who are still waiting on their breakout moment.

In September, around 130,000 light vehicles (passenger cars and light trucks) were sold in Canada, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. While that was a slight improvement from August, sales were down 22 per cent from September, 2019, before the pandemic sent a shock through supply chains, leading to a shortage of the computer chips that go into vehicles. The trend of languishing sales is largely the same in the United States.

The primary issue is that auto dealers are still struggling to fill their lots. “With the chip shortage likely to persist into 2023, getting your hands on a new set of wheels won’t get easier anytime soon,” Erik Johnson, a Bank of Montreal economist, wrote in a recent note to investors.

Now, there’s another challenge facing the industry: borrowing rates. The average interest rate for auto loans advanced in July was 6.62 per cent, up from a pandemic low of 4.04 per cent, according to the Bank of Canada. (Rates can vary widely based on lender, loan term and other factors.)

“Headwinds for auto demand are mounting – rising interest rates, heightened inflationary pressures and weaker financial markets will likely dampen demand and curtail purchases down the road – but so far these impacts have been masked by limited inventory,” Bank of Nova Scotia economist Laura Gu said in a recent report.

“Nevertheless, we expect resilience in Canada and the U.S. as the economic slowdown unfolds, owing to pent-up demand from the past two years, especially given still-healthy household balance sheets and tight labour markets.”

Decoder is a weekly feature that unpacks an important economic chart.