A major transportation company is rerouting cargo away from the Port of Montreal over fears of a potential strike, prompting concerns that others may follow in its wake.

Delmar International, a Quebec-based logistics firm that has 1,500 employees across 17 countries, says in a post to customers that all Montreal-bound freight will now flow through the Port of Halifax in a pre-emptive move to limit fallout from a looming potential work stoppage.

Earlier this month, the Canada Industrial Relations Board dismissed a request from Montreal port employers to require employees to work during a strike, opening the gate to possible job action or a lockout after a six-month freeze.

On Friday, the Maritime Employers Association asked the labour board to rekindle negotiations amid what it called a “bad faith” stance by the union, which it claims has refused to resume talks.

Association spokeswoman Isabelle Pelletier says it is “very worried” over “strong signals” that cargo will be shipped elsewhere due to strike fears.

The dockworkers’ union represents roughly 1,200 Montreal port employees whose collective agreement expired in December and who last went on strike four years ago in a 12-day job action.