Cargojet Inc. CJT-T beat revenue expectations in its first quarter despite plateauing e-commerce demand, as the air cargo outfit looks to bolster its fleet and ramp up domestic deliveries this year.

The company, which provides time-sensitive overnight air cargo services as well as aircraft leases, garnered 46 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ended March 31.

Nonetheless, Cargojet swung to an unexpected net earnings loss owing to a “fair value” adjustment of stock warrants, which the company attributed to an increase in share price. Its stock rose 13 per cent to $167.30 from $189.71 between Dec. 31 and March 31, but was at $153.56 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Demand for Cargojet’s charter delivery service stayed strong as the Canadian government used it to transport COVID-19 test kits from Asia, the company said.

While e-commerce purchases from consumers may be levelling off, business-to-business deliveries remain robust, chief executive Ajay Virmani told analysts on a conference call Monday.

“People are flocking to the stores, definitely. We’ve seen announcements by Amazon and others saying they’re finding certain slowness,” he said.

Customers also continue to purchase some basic items via laptop and smartphone rather than over the counter, Virmani said.

“They’re buying the daily essentials and supplies more on e-commerce than they used to … I always use the words toothpaste and toothbrushes,” the CEO added.

“If we find there’s slowness, we can also redirect aircraft into other segments that have high demand.”

A new agreement signed last week with DHL Network Operations to provide cargo services across four continents expanded on an existing deal with the German courier.

“We were contracted by DHL to fly six flights a week into China as of April 1. And because China closed down, they said, ‘OK, take this aircraft and go Europe.’ So we didn’t miss a beat,” Virmani said.

The company plans to increase its fleet to 39 by the end of 2021 and to 42 within a year from 32 currently.

Cargojet reported a loss of $56.4-million or $3.26 per diluted share last quarter compared with a profit of $89.4-million or $5.24 per diluted share a year earlier.

Excluding a warrant valuation loss, the Mississauga, Ont.-based company said it earned $30.4-million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $7.5-million excluding a warrant valuation gain in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $233.6-million for the quarter compared with $160.3-million in the first quarter of last year.

Analysts had expected $208-million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

