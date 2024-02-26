Cargojet Inc. CJT-T reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell.

The air cargo company says it had a net loss of $34.9-million or $2.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The loss compared with a profit of $2.6-million or 15 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue, excluding warrant amortization, for the quarter was $254.7-million compared with $271.0-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it lost 14 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share a year earlier.

Cargojet operates a fleet of 41 cargo aircraft.