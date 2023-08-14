Cargojet Inc. CJT-T reported net income of $31.1-million in its latest quarter, down from $160.9-million in the same quarter last year as its revenue moved lower.

The air cargo company says the profit amounted to $1.68 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $8.20 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it earned 91 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $209.7-million, down from $246.7-million a year earlier.

Revenue excluding fuel surcharges and other revenue was $171.6-million compared with $177.2-million a year ago.

Cargojet provides air cargo services to major cities across North America with a fleet of 40 aircraft.