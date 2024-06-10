Skip to main content
Cargojet signs three-year deal to operate charter flights to China
Mississauga, ont.
The Canadian Press

Cargojet Inc. CJT-T has signed a three-year agreement with Chinese company Great Vision HK Express to provide scheduled charter flights between Vancouver and China.

The company says it will fly a B767-300F aircraft on a route connecting Hangzhou, China, and Vancouver.

Under the agreement, Cargojet will operate a minimum of three flights per week.

Cargojet says total revenue for the program is estimated to top $160-million for the full term of the agreement.

Service began on May 22.

Cargojet provides air cargo services to cities across North America with a fleet of 41 aircraft.

CJT-T
Cargojet Inc
+1.49%113.41

