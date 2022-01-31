A Cascades plant is seen in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Cascades Inc. says it will close its napkin plant in Laval at the end of June next year. \Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Cascades Inc. is warning its latest quarterly profit will come in lower than previously expected because of a “rapid escalation” of COVID-19, the packaging and tissue maker’s second such warning in six weeks.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization will come in at $62-million, the company said in a statement before markets opened Monday. That’s about 30 per cent less than the $87-million in earnings it had forecasted in a separate downward revision on Dec 22.

The Kingsey Falls, Que.-based company blamed a “rapid escalation” of the Omicron variant over the last two weeks of December, which it said compounded existing problems with worker availability as well as transportation and supply chain challenges. The difficulties triggered an immediate increase in costs, unplanned production pauses and “unprecedented challenges with product deliveries,” the company said.

“The ramifications from the ongoing disruptions related to the pandemic, and the continuing challenges in delivering products, have resulted in considerable direct and indirect impacts and costs, often unpredictable, in our business segments,” Cascades Chief Executive Mario Plourde said in a statement. “With current trends suggesting that the Omicron variant is moderating, we are hopeful that pressures will begin easing through the first quarter.”

Scores of companies in different industries are experiencing labour and supply chain issues tied to a lack of workers, with some restaurants in Quebec saying they won’t be able to keep their regular hours when they reopen this week because of under-staffing. Cascades said its delivery issues were felt chiefly in Canada, where the impacts of flooding in B.C. continued to disrupt rail transport and trucking during the quarter.

Frederic Tremblay, an equity analyst at Desjardins, on Monday lowered his rating on Cascades shares to “hold” from “buy,” saying in a note that he believes supply chain and inflation headwinds will continue to put pressure on the company’s results in the near term. In a separate note just days ago, he spoke of “encouraging signs that momentum could build” for the company as the year progresses.

Cascades shares fell as much as 6 per cent from their previous close on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday, trading hands at $12.95 per share at noon. A company spokesman did not respond to a request for more information on the difficulties being experienced.

Cascades, which is expected to outline a new three-year strategic plan next month in tandem with fourth quarter results, employs about 10,000 people across a network of 80 facilities in North America. The company reported a profit of $198-million or $2.04 per share for fiscal 2020 on sales of $5.1-billion.

