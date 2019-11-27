Catalyst Capital proposes takeover bid for HBC in effort to disrupt offer from Richard Baker group

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. said on Wednesday it is proposing a takeover bid for Hudson’s Bay Co. in an effort to disrupt a plan by the retailer’s executive chairman to take the company private.
Catalyst, the private-equity company led by Toronto financier Newton Glassman, said it is prepared to consider offering $11 a share in cash for HBC, which would value the company’s equity at more than $2-billion.
It has already amassed a 17.5-per-cent stake in the department store chain, and has been vocal in its opposition to the privatization offer from HBC executive chairman Richard Baker and his allies, which control 57 per cent.
Mr. Baker’s offer of $10.30 a share has the blessing of HBC’s board, and shareholders are due to vote on Dec. 17. To be successful, a majority of the minority shareholders must approve it. Catalyst’s proposal throws a new element of risk into the mix.
Catalyst managing director and partner Gabriel de Alba said in a statement that the valuation process for HBC was “corrupted” and that Mr. Baker and his allies, armed with insider information, are seeking to acquire Canada’s oldest company for as cheaply as possible. Mr. de Alba said that the value of real estate ascribed in the Baker group bid, at $8.75 a share, is far too low.
“Shareholders deserve and demand better. The HBC Board now has the opportunity to fulfill its fiduciary duty and maximize value for all shareholders,” he said.
“Catalyst is committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure that its superior offer is evaluated on its merits and that the board is able to liberate itself from the coercive influence of Richard Baker and act for us all. We are prepared to participate in an open, fair and competitive auction process.”
Catalyst said it has arranged financing, and has “highly confident” letters from two large financial institutions indicating their interest. It added that an offer would be conditional on due diligence and cooperation from a special committee of the HBC board.
An offer could be put to a shareholder vote by February, it said.
Shares in HBC jumped more than 12 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, but at $9.95 are still below the price of the bid from the Baker group, which also includes Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.
Another dissident minority shareholder, Land & Buildings Investment Management, said in a statement Wednesday it is “interested in financially participating” if Catalyst proceeds with an offer. Land & Buildings founder Jonathan Litt has been a critic of Mr. Baker’s bid, and, like Catalyst, contends it undervalues the company’s real estate.
“We continue to believe that the offer from the Richard Baker Group woefully undervalues Hudson’s Bay and its real estate," Mr. Litt said in a statement. "We are encouraged by the news that Catalyst will proceed with a superior $1.5 billion offer for the Company, and Land & Buildings is interested in financially participating in this transaction with Catalyst should it move forward.”
Mr. Baker and his group have been adamant that they are buyers, rather than sellers, of HBC, making the success of any rival bid remote at best given their controlling stake.
“We believe Catalyst’s ‘offer’ is in fact a highly conditional, non-binding and non-executable proposal that is not supported by fully committed financing, and is intended to mislead HBC shareholders,” the shareholder group said in a statement Wednesday.
“We are confident that HBC shareholders recognize that our all-cash, fully financed premium offer of $10.30 per share provides them with immediate and certain value in a highly uncertain retail environment.”
Meanwhile, Catalyst said it made a complaint about the Baker group bid to the Ontario Securities Commission, saying it believes it is coercive, not devised at arm’s length and designed to preclude alternative bids.
It also questioned the timing of the offer being announced minutes after HBC disclosed it had sold its remaining European joint venture stake for $1.5-billion in June. It suggests all members of the bidding group had the sale information, raising questions of fairness, it said. The allegations have not been proven in any hearing.
