 Skip to main content

Report on Business Catalyst Capital buys HBC stake in bid to block Baker effort to take retailer private

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Catalyst Capital buys HBC stake in bid to block Baker effort to take retailer private

Rachelle Younglai
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Catalyst Capital Group Inc.’s said it has acquired 10.05 per cent of Hudson's Bay Co., giving the investment firm more leverage to block a $1-billion privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman, Richard Baker.

The $187-million of stock tendered to the Toronto-based investment firm’s bid for shares adds to its existing position in HBC, Catalyst said without disclosing the total amount.

Nevertheless, it will give dissident HBC shareholders a better chance of thwarting the $9.45 per share proposal from Mr. Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

The executive chairman has locked up the support of shareholders representing 57 per cent of HBC's outstanding stock.

But in order for Mr. Baker to succeed, he also needs the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders. That amounts to 21.5 per cent of HBC’s outstanding stock plus one HBC share. A spokeswoman for the Baker Group declined to comment.

The special committee evaluating Mr. Baker’s proposal has said the chairman’s proposal is inadequate.

Catalyst, led by financier Newton Glassman, said it is committed to working with the special committee and the HBC board to “seek out every alternative” to maximize value for all shareholders, whether through a sale process, dividend distributions of the cash to be realized from the sale of the company’s key European assets or otherwise.”

Some of the minority shareholders opposed to Mr. Baker’s plan believe the company is worth upwards of $20 a share. HBC stock is trading at $9.88 Monday morning, slightly higher than Mr. Baker’s proposal. The executive chairman’s plan is only a proposal at this stage not a formal offer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter