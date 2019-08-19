Catalyst Capital buys HBC stake in bid to block Baker effort to take retailer private

Catalyst Capital Group Inc.’s said it has acquired 10.05 per cent of Hudson's Bay Co., giving the investment firm more leverage to block a $1-billion privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman, Richard Baker.

The $187-million of stock tendered to the Toronto-based investment firm’s bid for shares adds to its existing position in HBC, Catalyst said without disclosing the total amount.

Nevertheless, it will give dissident HBC shareholders a better chance of thwarting the $9.45 per share proposal from Mr. Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

The executive chairman has locked up the support of shareholders representing 57 per cent of HBC's outstanding stock.

But in order for Mr. Baker to succeed, he also needs the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders. That amounts to 21.5 per cent of HBC’s outstanding stock plus one HBC share. A spokeswoman for the Baker Group declined to comment.

The special committee evaluating Mr. Baker’s proposal has said the chairman’s proposal is inadequate.

Catalyst, led by financier Newton Glassman, said it is committed to working with the special committee and the HBC board to “seek out every alternative” to maximize value for all shareholders, whether through a sale process, dividend distributions of the cash to be realized from the sale of the company’s key European assets or otherwise.”

Some of the minority shareholders opposed to Mr. Baker’s plan believe the company is worth upwards of $20 a share. HBC stock is trading at $9.88 Monday morning, slightly higher than Mr. Baker’s proposal. The executive chairman’s plan is only a proposal at this stage not a formal offer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.