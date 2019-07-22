Catalyst to bid for Hudson’s Bay shares to thwart privatization bid

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has launched a bid for shares in Hudson’s Bay Co. to rival a contentious $1-billion privatization offer from the department store chain’s executive chairman.

Under the proposal, Catalyst, led by Toronto financier Newton Glassman, plans to offer $10.11 a share in an effort to secure a majority of the shares not controlled by a group led by Richard Baker, HBC’s chairman. Catalyst will offer up to $150-million for as many as $14.8-million shares, it said in a statement.

In June, Mr. Baker announced he was leading a group offering $9.45 to take the company private. It is best known for its namesake department stores across Canada and the Saks Fifth Avenue banner in the United States. It has been restructuring its operations by selling properties and closing unprofitable stores in Europe and North America.

Mr. Baker has said he has the support of 57 per cent of HBC shareholders, including such investors Rhone Capital LLC and office-sharing company WeWork Property Advisors. A special committee of HBC’s board is currently evaluating Mr. Baker’s offer along with financial and legal advisers. A takeover circular has yet to be filed.

HBC stock closed at $9.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, as investors wagered a higher bid could be in the offing. Catalyst announced its proposal after the market closed.

Catalyst’s bid adds a new twist to a battle for control of Canada’s oldest corporation. Garnering a large stake in HBC could allow it to push for an examination of how the Baker group developed the proposal.

“The controlling Insiders are only using shareholder capital and assets to buy out the Company's minority owners at a price which Catalyst believes is not at all reflective of fair value,” Catalyst said.

Catalyst is among investors that have called the privatization offer too low, saying HBC’s real estate holdings push the value of the company to at least $28 a share. Other activist investors that have opposed Mr. Baker’s proposal include Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC and Sandpiper Group. However, to realize the value, the assets must be sold and that raises questions about the remaining retail operations, which have generated weak results.

Catalyst currently has a 5 per cent interest in HBC, a stake purchased from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The private-equity company has had a rocky couple of years, amid difficulties it has had realizing value for investments within timelines it has set.

Meanwhile, Mr. Glassman underwent back surgery in late 2018 and has yet to return to his full-time duties as chief executive of Callidus Capital Inc., the loss-making alternative lending company that is majority-owned by Catalyst.

Catalyst said its offer is open until August 16 unless it withdraws or changes it.

