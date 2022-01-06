Catherine Raw, Barrick Gold Corp.’s chief operating officer for North America has left the company, and will be replaced by veteran mining executive Christine Keener.

Toronto-based Barrick announced on Thursday that Ms. Keener, who spent more than 20 years at United States aluminum giant Alcoa Inc., will take over the position in February.

Ms. Raw confirmed in an e-mail that she left Barrick at the end of last year for “personal reasons.” In October, she was named as a director with Sprott Inc. She added that her future professional plans will be more concrete in a few months.

Former winner of the young mining professional of the year, Ms. Raw, who is 40, was once a rising star at Barrick. Handpicked by Barrick’s executive chairman John Thornton, she joined the company as chief financial officer in 2015, without previous operating experience at a large mining company. Prior to Barrick, she worked as a precious metals fund manager with BlackRock International Ltd., the world’s biggest mutual fund company. In 2018, when Kelvin Dushnisky stepped down as president of Barrick, Ms. Raw was one of several candidates tipped to take over from him.

In 2019, after Mark Bristow became chief executive officer of Barrick, Ms. Raw’s trajectory changed. She was moved to COO of North America, overseeing operations at the company’s biggest gold mines. Under her guidance, Barrick struck a joint venture agreement with archrival Newmont Corp. to run the world’s biggest gold mining complex. In that position, she also worked closely with Mr. Bristow, who is known as an extremely hands on, details-obsessed manager.

Ms. Raw’s replacement at Barrick. Ms. Keener, is former vice-president of Europe and North America for Alcoa. Prior that that, she worked as an accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Ms. Keener is able to find opportunities for improvement and then to implement them with great determination,” Mr. Bristow said in a statement. ”She will be a very valuable addition to our executive team.”

