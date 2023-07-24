Open this photo in gallery: A sign on a small business welcomes shoppers to return the next day, in Ottawa, on May 18, 2020.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

More than 250 business associations are calling on the federal government to extend the repayment deadline for the pandemic Canada Emergency Business Account loans.

CEBA was the first and most widely used support for businesses in the early months of the pandemic. Ottawa extended loans of $40,000 or $60,000 to nearly 900,000 businesses, for a total of $49-billion in credit. Only about a fifth of the loans were repaid as of March 31.

Businesses that repay their loans by Dec. 31 will have either $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven, depending on the size of the loan. As of Jan. 1, no amount will be forgiven, and interest will begin to accrue at the rate of 5 per cent.

A coalition of 256 groups, led by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Restaurants Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, wrote to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday to ask the government to extend that first repayment deadline by two years, to Dec. 31, 2025.

The groups argue that small business owners continue to face financial challenges, such as inflation, high interest payments on other debt they took on during lockdowns, and an uneven recovery for revenue.

“With each passing day, entrepreneurs who collectively maintain a very considerable workforce, face increasingly daunting financial pressure,” the letter said.

Ms. Freeland’s office did not have an immediate response to the letter, but has said in recent weeks that CEBA did its job in helping businesses weather the early months of COVID-19. “This programme was central to ensuring Canadian small businesses were able to not only survive the pandemic but thrive in the recovery,” spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said in a statement.

Beth Potter, president of the tourism association, said her industry is hoping to see domestic travellers return to 2019 levels within the next 12 months, but international travel is still below pre-pandemic levels. That’s meant a few years of lost revenue that is very hard for these businesses to make up.

“Once you miss a day at an amusement park, or a day in a hotel or a bed and breakfast, you can’t resell it,” she said in an interview. “You can’t sell two the next day and make it up. So a lot of these businesses, while travel is back, are still challenged with debt they incurred during the pandemic.”

A Statistics Canada study published in January found CEBA was the government pandemic program used by the most businesses, and that the majority were small- and medium-sized businesses. The research found that, per-capita, large firms received far more government support than smaller ones; for example, one million small businesses received a total of $109-billion in aid, half of which were loans, while 3,515 large businesses received a total of $33-billion, mostly from the wage subsidy.

A separate study published in March found CEBA recipients were most likely to operate in industries such as food services and tourism that were most affected by lockdowns. Businesses in those industries are also more likely to be owned by women or racialized entrepreneurs. A separate group of businesses wrote to the government last week arguing that those demographic factors should encourage the government to extend the CEBA repayment deadline.