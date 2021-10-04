Celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s restaurant and gourmet foods business files for creditor protection, citing cash crunch

Celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s restaurant, gourmet grocery and events business has obtained protection from creditors, warning that unless it is permitted to “right-size” its operations it could run out of cash within weeks.
Toronto-based McEwan Enterprises Inc. was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary closings and reduced traffic at its locations. The company has not been profitable since 2017, according to court documents. Like many in the hospitality industry, Mr. McEwan’s catering business and high-end restaurants – including Bymark, Fabbrica, One Restaurant and Diwan – have been hit hard by the pandemic. In addition to its six restaurants, McEwan Enterprises also runs two food halls and one gourmet grocery shop, partners with meal-kit service Goodfood Market Corp., and generates revenue from Mr. McEwan’s television and media projects, such as the Food Network show Top Chef Canada.
The company is seeking court approval to transfer the business to a new company held by the same owners, excluding its leases for the Fabbrica Don Mills restaurant and McEwan Yonge & Bloor food hall. A subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 55 per cent of the company, with the remainder owned by Mr. McEwan’s holding company McEwan Holdco Inc.
McEwan Enterprises had $10.25-million in liabilities as of Aug. 31, including $2.3-million owed to its suppliers, another $2.3-million loan from its largest shareholder, Fairfax, $2.2-million owed to Royal Bank of Canada, $539,000 in overdue or deferred rent to landlords, and $488,000 in outstanding customer gift cards.
As a result of public health orders, the McEwan restaurants – most of which are located in Toronto – have been closed for a total of 10 out of the past 18 months, and its food halls and grocery location have seen significantly reduced customer traffic, according to court documents.
But the most significant strain on the company’s finances has been its food hall at Yonge & Bloor, which opened in 2019. “With the benefit of hindsight, the Company would not have entered into operations at this location based on the existing lease terms,” Mr. McEwan noted in an affidavit filed on Sept. 27. Both the Fabbrica restaurant location and McEwan grocery location at Don Mills were also underperforming even before the pandemic, the affidavit stated.
McEwan Enterprises lost $1.3-million in 2019 and $2.8-million in 2020. In the first six months of this year, it lost another $2.2-million.
The company has attempted to renegotiate some of its leases and to exit some of its locations, but was unable to reach agreements with landlords, Mr. McEwan’s affidavit stated. The company employs 213 full-time and 55 part-time staff, all of whom it plans to keep on following the transaction.
To cut costs, the company temporarily laid off 200 employees at its locations, 173 of whom have so far been rehired. The company also negotiated rent deferrals and abatements, deferred equipment lease obligations, and applied for and received government support including roughly $300,000 under the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), $3.3-million under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), a $60,000 loan under the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) and a $250,000 loan under Business Development Canada’s program for sectors affected by the pandemic.
In a court filing, the monitor overseeing the creditor-protection process noted that the company expects to run out of cash by the last week of October.
The company was granted protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) on Sept. 28.
“Many of the McEwan Locations have been historically successful and profitable; however … certain locations have been underperforming for a number of years, causing an overall significant strain on the Company’s profitability and liquidity,” Mr. McEwan’s affidavit stated.
