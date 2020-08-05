Cellphones handle emergency alerts inconsistently depending on model and brand: CRTC study

Canadians’ cellphones are widely inconsistent in how they deliver emergency alerts from government agencies, which could undermine the effectiveness of the national early-warning system, according to a new study by the federal telecom regulator.
In response to a high volume of complaints from mobile phone users, particularly over their perceived inability to control the volume of the alarms for emergency alerts, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) tested 10 different phones from five manufacturers. The researchers set the devices to specific settings – such as silent mode, do not disturb or maximum volume – and then triggered alerts in a shielded environment, recording how the phones behaved.
The regulator found significant variability in the alert tones, volumes and the settings that controlled the alarms, according to a report obtained by The Globe and Mail under the Access to Information Act.
While four of the phones played the characteristic Canadian alert sound, which lasts for eight seconds and is comprised of alternating tones, another five did not. One phone – the Samsung A70 – didn’t receive any of the emergency alerts throughout the entire testing process.
Jack Rozdilsky, a professor of disaster and emergency management at York University, said inconsistency between how various devices respond to the alerts can limit the effectiveness of the warning system.
“We want to have the system alert everybody when we actually really need to do that,” Mr. Rozdilsky said.
The national emergency system began transmitting alerts about potentially life-threatening situations to Canadians’ mobile phones two years ago. The alerts, which transmit a text message along with a loud alarm to compatible cellphones, can be issued by certain government agencies for situations ranging from natural disasters such as tornadoes to nuclear accidents. Amber Alerts, which are issued for missing children, are also transmitted this way.
The inconsistent coverage appears to fall within a regulatory gap. Although the CRTC requires wireless carriers to distribute emergency alerts to their users and to sell phones that are compatible with the alert system, its regulations don’t extend to the manufacturing or configuration of the phones.
Even if a phone is compatible with the system, there are some instances where it may not receive an alert, for instance if it isn’t running the latest software or isn’t connected to an LTE cellular network, according to the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA).
“The behaviour of specific devices when they receives an alert may vary based on multiple factors, including user settings,“ the CWTA said in an e-mail. Phones that aren’t obtained from Canadian carriers may not be compatible at all, the association said.
It’s currently unknown how many people in this country get their mobile devices from retailers other than Canadian wireless providers, according to the CRTC report.
CRTC spokesperson Patricia Valladao said the commission is currently examining options for addressing the report’s findings. “Any approach the Commission may take will require collaboration between various parties in order to properly address the issue,” Ms. Valladao said in an e-mail.
The CRTC study also found that the method of silencing the alerts varies between devices. While “airplane mode” blocked out the emergency alerts on all of the devices, “do not disturb” silenced the alarms on some phones but not on others. When the devices were connected to wireless Bluetooth headphones, their responses to emergency alerts varied so widely that the CRTC could not draw any firm conclusions.
“Each device has its own unique settings for controlling emergency alert volumes, sometimes including separate distinct menus that may not be intuitive for users and could result in alerts sounding at unintended volumes,” the report reads.
For instance, the Huawei P30 emitted full-volume alarms regardless of its sound settings, until the researchers discovered that the phone has a separate menu for emergency alerts. There, a toggle switch labelled “use full volume” causes the phone to override all other settings and play emergency alarms at full blast, even when set to “do not disturb.”
The researchers learned, through trial and error, how to control the alert volume for each device by sending repeated alerts during the testing process – something that, they note, members of the public aren’t able to to do. “Therefore, there are many possible scenarios in which an individual may conclude that their phone is ignoring their settings when, in fact, they have configured the phone incorrectly,” the report reads.
The findings raise an important public policy issue – namely, whether individual users should be able to silence the alerts at all, Mr. Rozdilsky said. “What’s our priority here? Is our priority to give the most options for users to opt in or opt out, or is the priority to be able to use the alert to really get through to people when we actually have to for emergencies?”
The CRTC is also planning to conduct public opinion research on the emergency alert system. One of the aims of the research is to gain insight into how satisfied people are with how the alerts have been issued, according to documents obtained by The Globe through a separate Access to Information request.
