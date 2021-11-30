The chief financial officer of Celsius Network – a crypto-lending company that has received hundreds of millions in investment dollars from Canada’s second-largest pension fund – has been suspended by the company after he was implicated in a fraud investigation by Israeli police.

In a Nov. 26 statement on Twitter, the British company said that it was “recently made aware of a police investigation in Israel involving an employee.” It added that the investigation was in “no way related to the employee’s time or work at Celsius Network” but that the employee was “immediately suspended.”

The tweet did not identify Celsius CFO Yaron Shalem as the suspended employee and the company would not comment further.

But in a statement to The Globe, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which led a US$400-million funding round for Celsius Network in October, confirmed that Mr. Shalem was involved in a police investigation in Israel.

“We are aware that the CFO of Celsius Network, a portfolio company, is implicated in an investigation relating to a matter that occurred prior to him joining the business,” the Caisse said. “He was immediately suspended, and we have been in communication with management around the matter.”

Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. Shalem was CFO of a Tel Aviv venture capital firm Singulariteam VC, which invested primarily in crypto startups. He was also the CFO of Sögur Currency, which created the now-defunct crypto token Saga.

Major Canadian institutional investors, especially pension funds, have shied away from investing in the crypto companies mostly because of regulatory uncertainty and cryptocurrency’s longstanding reputation as a tool for money laundering. But the explosive growth of the sector, coupled with digital asset innovations that have moved beyond just buying bitcoin, have pushed some large and reputable institutional investors to explore the space.

The Caisse, for example, made its inaugural crypto investment just over a month ago by participating in the US$400-million funding round for Celsius Network alongside San Francisco-based private equity firm WestCap Group. That same week, Teachers’ Innovation Platform, the venture capital arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan was among 69 investors that participated in a financing of crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System pension fund, or OMERS, has a stake in Purpose Investments which launched a bitcoin ETF earlier this year.

In an interview with the Globe in October, Caisse chief technology officer Alexandre Synnett called Celsius “the bank of the future,” and said that part of the reason why the pension fund invested in Celsius was because it “really liked” the company’s management team, and the expertise they offered about the world of cryptocurrency.

Celsius Network was co-founded by New York-based tech entrepreneur Alex Mashinsky in 2017 and is headquartered in London. Its main line of business is facilitating the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrency to investors through the Celsius app, which is accessible globally. When users deposit cryptocurrency using the Celsius app, the company loans these funds out to borrowers for yields as high as 17 per cent. Celsius also owns bitcoin miners, and invests in various bitcoin mining operations.

Quebec’s securities regulator, Autorité des marchés financiers, told the Globe that it had not made any inquiry to Caisse about its investment in Celsius, but that it is making inquiries on “the type of activities, if any, conducted by Celsius in Quebec.”

The circumstances surrounding why Mr. Shalem is being investigated by Israeli police and whether he was arrested, are still unclear.

CoinDesk, a popular crypto-focused online publication, reported that Mr. Shalem was among seven people arrested in Tel Aviv last week as part of a police operation targeting Israeli crypto entrepreneur Moshe Hogeg, chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute at Tel Aviv University, and co-founder of Singulariteam VC.

On Nov. 18, the English-language Israeli newspaper Haaretz, quoting Israeli police, reported that Mr. Hogeg and seven others were arrested on suspicions of “fraud, money laundering and other crimes.” The newspaper quoted Israeli police as saying that each of those arrested was suspected of “pocketing tens of millions of shekels and conspiring to mislead potential investors on a number of projects involving cryptocurrency.” Mr. Hogeg was the only one identified by the police by name.

Mr. Shalem did not respond to multiple requests, through social media, for comment surrounding his suspension from Celsius Network. Celsius Network also did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment. WestCap, the other lead investor in Celsius Network, also did not respond to The Globe.

Celsius Network’s statement on Twitter regarding an employee’s suspension was released just three days after short-seller Nate Anderson, of Hindenburg Research, asked Mr. Mashinsky – during a Twitter Spaces ask-me-anything session – to confirm whether the company’s CFO was arrested on allegations related to the Moshe Hogeg case. At the time, Mr. Mashinsky said that he had “no information” on the matter and could not “confirm or deny” the rumours.

Around the same time, Celsius Network announced on its LinkedIn page that it had increased its US$400-million funding round that was led by the Caisse and WestCap, to US$750-million after it was oversubscribed. The financing values Celsius at about US$3.25-billion.

Crypto-lending, Celsius Network’s core business, has come under heavy pressure by U.S. regulators of late, who insist that the services do not comply with securities laws. Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission blocked the crypto exchange giant Coinbase from offering a new crypto lending product that would allow users to earn interest on their investments of a stablecoin called USDC.

Celsius Network too has been targeted by state regulators in the U.S., with Texas and New Jersey recently accusing the company of offering residents unregistered securities. They argued that Celsius markets its products as an alternative to bank savings accounts, and therefore should be registered with the right regulators for proper regulatory oversight.

