Cenovus Energy, Husky Energy teaming up in $3.8-billion deal

Two struggling giants of the Alberta oil patch - Cenovus Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. - are teaming up in a $3.8-billion deal.
Cenovus said Sunday morning it will issue shares and stock-purchase warrants to acquire Husky, adding significant oil-refining capacity. The deal offers a 21-per-cent premium to Husky’s shares, and Cenovus says it will also take on more than $6-billion in Husky debt.
The two companies have combined market capitalizations and outstanding debt of nearly $30-billion at Friday’s closing prices on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The two say the combined company will become the third largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production, with about 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The combined company plans an anticipated annual capital investment of $2.4-billion, a reduction of more than $600-million a year compared with what would be required by the two companies on a standalone basis, they say.
Cenovus shareholders will own approximately 61 per cent of the combined company, and Husky shareholders will own approximately 39 per cent. Entities tied to Hong Kong entrepreneur Li Ka-shing, which own 70 per cent of Husky, will own about 27 per cent of the combined company.
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will lead the combined company, while Husky’s Jeff Hart will serve as its chief financial officer. Jon McKenzie, who left Husky to be Cenovus' CFO in 2018, will be chief operating officer of the combined company. Cenovus director Keith MacPhail will serve as independent board chair.
While the two companies' shares have rebounded from recent lows, they still trade well below their 52-week highs, reflecting investors' continued pessimism about the Canadian oil patch.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.