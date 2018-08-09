Cenovus sells gas assets to NuVista for $625-million

Cenovus Energy Inc. is selling liquids-rich natural gas assets in northwestern Alberta to NuVista Energy Ltd. for $625-million in the latest in its series of asset sales aimed at reducing debt.
NuVista is acquiring Cenovus’s Montney-formation assets in the Pipestone region, which produce 9,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day.
Cenovus has sold a number of holdings following its $17.7-billion takeover of oil sands and natural gas properties from ConocoPhillips in 2017, a deal that increased the company’s debt load and led to a steep fall in its share price. Proceeds now top $4.3-billion.
The company said it is evaluating other Alberta Deep Basin property sales, encouraged by interest from potential buyers.
To finance the deal, NuVista said it plans a $214-million private placement of subscription receipts and a concurrent $170-million offering of receipts at $8.10 apiece, for total proceeds of $384-million. The offering is being led by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Peters & Co. Ltd. and Royal Bank of Canada.
The company said it plans to issue another $35-million in flow-through shares.
