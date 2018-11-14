Cenovus urges Alberta to order crude production cut to halt falling prices

Oil sands giant Cenovus Energy Inc. has called on the Alberta government to impose a broad-based cut in crude production in order to support severely depressed prices.

Cenovus chief executive Alex Pourbaix said that the province has the legislated authority to order companies to cut their production. The power was used by premier Peter Lougheed during the province’s dispute with Ottawa during the National Energy Policy of the 1980s.

“We really are in the middle of a full-blown economic crisis,” Mr. Pourbaix said in a telephone interview from Calgary.

“The impact of this is profound. A lot of Canadians and Albertans don’t appreciate the severity of it.”

He added said the government needs to step in “to avoid a wholesale economic catastrophe.”

The industry has been reeling in recent months from the shortage of pipeline capacity, which has resulted in inventories building up in the provinces and prices slumping when compared to the leading North American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.

The price difference between western Canadian heavy crude and WTI is typically about US$15 a barrel but has grown to more than $40 this fall. With the recent two-week decline in WTI, heavy crude from western Canada is selling for less than US$15 per barrel.

Mr. Pourbaix pointed to recent analyst reports that concluded if heavy-oil discounts remain at $40 through 2019, the province will lose $50-billion in economic activity and the provincial government will lose $5-billion in revenue.

Cenovus has announced its own temporary production cuts of up to 50,000 barrels per day. However, the CEO said some competitors who have large refining operations are making significant profits from the depressed crude prices, and therefore have little incentive to cut production.

While he did not mention company names, both Suncor Energy Corp. and Imperial Oil Ltd. own refineries that profit from lower-priced crude.

Mr. Purbaix did not give a precise estimate of how much production would have to be curtailed, but noted the analyst reports put the figure at between 200,00 and 300,000 barrels per day.

Oil production from western Canadian is expected to average close to 4.5-million barrels per day this month, according to the National Energy Board. That’s up by some 350,000 barrels per day from the beginning of the year.

A spokeswoman for Premier Rachel Notley said the government is consulting with industry leaders and “not ruling out any options.” Ms. Notley has urged the federal government to purchase rail cars that could be used for oil exports.

“The oil price differential right now is absurd, and exactly why Premier Rachel Notley is fighting to build new pipelines and pushing Ottawa to step up and help fix the backlog in rail shipments,” Cheryl Oates, Ms. Notley’s director of communications, said in an email.

Mr. Pourbaix said he believes that price discounts will slowly shrink through 2019 as more rail capacity comes on stream and, late in the year, Enbridge Inc. completes its expansion of its main export pipeline to the United States.

Asked whether Ottawa should take emergency measures to deal with the crisis, the Cenovus executive said the federal government should focus on getting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion back on track and completed as quickly as possible.

In a report released Monday, Peters & Co. Ltd. said producers have already cut production by some 200,000 barrels per day for November and December. It estimated the province would lose $5-billion in royalties if the differential remains at US$40 per barrel through 2019. (Provincial government’s budget is roughly $50-billion.)