Centerra alleges seized Kumtor mine at risk of pit wall failure due to flooding

Centerra Gold Inc. is alleging that its recently seized Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan is at risk of a pit wall failure because of flooding from a melting glacier nearby, contradicting a statement from the government operator that says there is no cause for concern.
Located 350 kilometres southeast of the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kumtor is one of the highest gold mines in the world. At four thousand metres above sea level, it is located close to moving glaciers, and has experienced pit wall stability issues in the past.
In May, the Kyrgyz Republic nationalized Kumtor, alleging environmental infractions and tax fraud by Centerra. The Canadian miner subsequently launched an international arbitration suit against the Kyrgyz government.
Citing photos and video on the website of the government-controlled Kumtor Gold Co. (KGC) that now runs the mine, Centerra wrote in a release that there appears to be accumulation of at least 40 metres of water in the Kumtor pit. “This is far more water than we ever saw collect at the bottom of the pit in the more than 25 years of the mine’s operation under Centerra’s control,” the company said.
Centerra chief operating officer Dan Desjardins said in the statement that the water increases the risk of a pit wall failure because of destabilization. “Clean glacial water is flowing uncontrolled into the pit. This is dangerous and we are worried about the safety of workers,” he said. “When we operated the mine, nearly all of the glacial melt water was intercepted before it reached the pit.”
In response to Centerra’s allegations, KGC said in its own statement that water levels in the pit are in fact normal, and it showed photos of similar amounts of water in the pit dating back to 2010, when Centerra operated the mine. “We believe that all the information presented in [the Centerra] press release is untrue and contains elements of destructive panic,” KGC said.
Kumtor previously accounted for more than half of the company’s gold production. Centerra also operates the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia and the Oksut mine in Turkey.
The seizure of the Kumtor mine came amid an intensification in resource nationalism overseas. Over the past few years, with commodity prices booming, an increasing number of developing countries have pushed for improved economic terms with Canadian miners, which has often resulting in clashes. Barrick Gold Corp., the second biggest gold company in the world, was caught in a dispute for three years with Tanzania that ultimately saw the East African country gain a much bigger piece of the profits. Barrick is also finalizing a new profit-sharing agreement with Papua New Guinea that will see the Southwestern Pacific government also ending up with a more favourable profit-sharing terms.
While Centerra attempts to win back its biggest gold mine, another mid-sized Canadian gold company is weathering a security scare.
A security detail for Toronto-based Iamgold Corp. was attacked on Tuesday while escorting a convoy of buses travelling to its Essakane mine in Burkina Faso. Reuters reported gunmen shot at the buses, but they retreated after a firefight with security personnel. One of the government security agents was injured in the attack, Iamgold said in a statement on Wednesday.
The attack happened 115 kilometres from Essakane, and Iamgold said it had no impact on the company’s production. “We don’t really have any background on the individuals who perpetrated it,” Indi Gopinathan, Iamgold’s vice-president of investor relations, said in an interview.
While blessed with mineral riches, West Africa is among the regions with the highest security risk in the world and Burkina Faso has proved to be particularly dangerous. In 2019, 39 employees of Montreal-based Semafo Inc. were killed in an apparent jihadi attack while they were en route to a mine in the country.
