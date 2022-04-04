The Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan, on May 28, 2021.VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images

Centerra Gold Inc. CG-T is selling the Kumtor mine to the Kyrgyz Republic for just under a billion dollars, almost a year after the former Soviet republic nationalized the asset.

The sale price is far below the net asset value of the mine before it was seized.

Kyrgyzstan previously owned a 26-per-cent equity stake in Centerra worth $972-million as of the close of trading on Friday. Centerra intends to cancel the Kyrgyz Republic’s equity stake in the firm.

Last May, Kyrgyzstan seized Kumtor, and alleged that Toronto-based Centerra had committed both environmental infractions and tax fraud.

Centerra subsequently launched an international arbitration suit against the Kyrgyzstani government, accusing a former director of conspiring to steal the mine. On Monday, Centerra said as part of the agreement it is dropping all of its legal actions against the government.

Located 350 kilometers southeast of the Kyrgyzstani capital of Bishkek, Kumtor is the largest gold mine operated by a Western gold company in central Asia. Since starting up in the 1990s, Kumtor has produced more than 13 million ounces of gold, and is the single biggest contributor to GDP in the country. Kumtor previously accounted for more than half of Centerra’s gold production. Last year, John Tumazos, mining analyst with Very Independent Research LLC., estimated the value of Kumtor to be US$5-billion.

The settlement between Centerra and Kyrgyzstan will be subject to a shareholder vote at Centerra, with a threshold of at least two-thirds of votes cast needed for it to be approved.

Centerra also operates the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia and the Oksut mine in Turkey.

Shares in Centerra have rebounded strongly in recent months as the company had indicated that it was nearing an agreement with Kyrgyzstan.

The pending resolution of the dispute between Centerra and the Kyrgyzstani government comes as Kinross Gold Corp. K-T nears an agreement to sell its Russian operations. Toronto-based Kinross was forced to mothball its Russian operations after the invasion of Ukraine made it untenable to continue to operate in the country. Since the list of potential buyers is low because of Russia’s pariah status on the international investment stage, analysts are not expecting Kinross to receive anywhere near the fair market value for its Russian business. Last week, Kinross said it was in discussions with an unnamed mining company to sell both its Kupol mine and Ukinsk development project.

