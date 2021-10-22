Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Joe Natale and the majority of his 11-member executive team are prepared to leave the telecom and media company if deposed chair Edward Rogers elects a new slate of five directors to the company board, according to sources familiar with the CEO’s plans.

Mr. Natale and the executive team he recruited since taking the top job at Rogers four years ago are disappointed by turmoil that has plagued Rogers in recent weeks, following Mr. Rogers’ attempt to replace Mr. Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri. The majority of Rogers directors blocked that move and Mr. Staffieri departed in late September.

Andrew Garas, a spokesperson for Rogers Communications, declined to comment.

This week, the Rogers board voted to remove Mr. Rogers as chair. Mr. Rogers responded hours later by proposing a slate of five new directors to replace five independent board members, including newly elected chair John MacDonald.

“The Control Trust Chair is disappointed with recent events and commentary regarding the governance of [Rogers] and has lost confidence in the board of RCI as currently constituted,” Mr. Rogers, the chair of the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant, said in an e-mailed statement. “The Control Trust Chair believes that it would be in the best interests of [Rogers] to reconstitute the board.”

On Friday morning, Rogers Communications questioned the legality of the move in a press release. Melinda Rogers-Hixon, vice- chair of Rogers and Edward Rogers’s sister, also challenged the proposed boardroom shake up.

At a meeting on Friday, members of the Rogers executive team expressed their concerns that governance and leadership issues are disrupting the company’s operations, according to a source familiar with the discussions. The source, whom The Globe agreed not to identify because they are not authorized to speak publicly for the executives, said the team decided it was prepared to leave if the five independent directors were replaced.

