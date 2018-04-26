CEO of Aimia, Aeroplan’s parent company, to exit

The chief executive officer of Aimia Inc., Aeroplan’s parent company, is stepping down, an unexpected announcement that adds to the considerable upheaval at the loyalty rewards provider.

Late Thursday, Aimia announced that CEO David Johnston and the company’s board of directors “have mutually agreed on his departure.” A successor has not been named, and Mr. Johnston is staying in his role until someone new is appointed.

The announcement caps off a volatile year for Aimia. Last May, Air Canada revealed it would not renew its contract with Aeroplan when it came up for renewal in 2020 – a major blow considering the airline was the loyalty program’s lead partner. Aimia’s shares fell 63 per cent on the day of the announcement.

Adding to the uncertainty, at the same time, Aimia announced that its former chief executive officer Rupert Duchesne was leaving the company. He had been on sick leave for four months, and he refers to his departure as an early retirement to focus on his health. Mr. Johnston was named as his successor.

In the year since, three of Aimia’s directors have resigned from its board; the company has suspended its dividend; and early this year Aimia announced the sale of Nectar, its loyalty program in the United Kingdom for a net cash impact of $34-million. It acquired Nectar for $755-million in 2007.

The upheaval is playing out as Aeroplan retools its frequent flyer program in preparation for 2020, when Air Canada will part ways. The airline has already announced it will launch its own loyalty program, and it is currently seeking a credit card partner for the plan.

On Thursday, Aeroplan revealed the first few details of a revamp that will help it to compete come July, 2020. Chiefly, Aeroplan will start to resemble rival travel programs such as Avion and Aventura, run by Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, respectively. These plans allow their members to book any seat on any airline. Whether Aeroplan will be as flexible is unclear, but in a statement the company said members will be able to choose “any available seat from more airlines.”

Aeroplan’s transformation affects some of Canada’s largest financial institutions. In 2014, Toronto-Dominion Bank became the plan’s lead credit card partner, signing a 10-year contract through 2024. Historically, CIBC had been the lead partner, but it decided to take a step back. CIBC still has Aeroplan cards, but it has been focusing on marketing its Aventura program, which launched in 2014.

Aeroplan was created in 1984 as the in-house loyalty program at Air Canada. The airline spun the company out through an initial public offering in 2005, when it signed a 15-year contract with the program. Groupe Aeroplan, as it was then known, was rebranded as Aimia in 2011, and the Aeroplan program became one segment of the broader company.

Aimia’s shares have plummeted 79 per cent since Air Canada announced it would not renew the partnership.​

