CEO of Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. stepping down

Open this photo in gallery CEO of Nutrien, Chuck Magro stands for a portrait at the University of Saskatchewan's Canola Breeding facility in Saskatoon, Sk on Friday, March 1, 2019. Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Chuck Magro is stepping down as chief executive officer of Nutrien Ltd. and will be replaced by Mayo Schmidt, who is currently chairman of the Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

As part of the executive shuffle, Russ Girling, the former CEO of TC Energy Corp., will become board chairman, the source said. The Globe is not naming the source as they are not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. There is no indication of any controversy or pressure behind the executive changes.

In February, the company reported a 29 per cent increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter, and it increased its dividend.

More to come

