Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
CEOs of Canada’s biggest banks to testify before parliamentary committee on climate impacts of finance
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

The CEOs of Canada’s five biggest banks are set to testify before a parliamentary committee later today about the impacts of the financial sector on climate and the environment.

The chief executives of Royal Bank of Canada RY-T, TD Bank Group TD-T, BMO Financial Group BMO-T, Scotiabank BNS-T and CIBC CM-T are all scheduled to appear by videoconference before the House of Commons standing committee on environment and sustainable development.

Banks have faced increased scrutiny for how their lending practices contribute to climate change, as they have provided hundreds of billions of dollars in funding to oil and gas companies in recent years.

Canada’s biggest banks have made both short– and long-term emissions reduction targets, including net-zero financed emissions by 2050, but face criticism for not moving fast enough.

The appearance of the bank executives comes a week after testimony at the same committee by the CEOs of Canada’s biggest oil and gas producers, who face a proposed legislated cap on emissions.

Parliamentary efforts to rein in the banking sector’s indirect impact on climate are largely limited to Independent Sen. Rosa Galvez’s proposed Climate-Aligned Finance Act, which remains in the Senate banking committee.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 12/06/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
RY-T
Royal Bank of Canada
-0.04%144.83
RY-N
Royal Bank of Canada
+0.11%105.5
TD-T
Toronto-Dominion Bank
+0.45%75.75
TD-N
Toronto Dominion Bank
+0.69%55.17
BMO-T
Bank of Montreal
+1.45%116.56
BMO-N
Bank of Montreal
+1.65%84.9
BNS-T
Bank of Nova Scotia
+1.96%64.97
BNS-N
Bank of Nova Scotia
+2.2%47.34
CM-T
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
+1.13%66.83
CM-N
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
+1.37%48.68

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe