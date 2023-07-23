Open this photo in gallery: Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at the Port of Vancouver on July 19, during a work stoppage.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Getting caught up on a week that got away? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s most essential business and investing stories, with insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and more.

More fallout from B.C. port strike

It’s been a long week for the union representing B.C. port workers after rejecting a tentative four-year deal that was first announced on July 13. Members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) held a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday, citing contracting out, cost-of-living wage increases and the impact of automation on job security as its three main issues with the deal. Within hours, Ottawa called the walkout “illegal” because the union did not provide the required 72-hour strike notice, and ordered the workers to drop their picket lines. The ongoing dispute has resulted in the disruption of billions of dollars worth of cargo shipments, Brent Jang reports. A second tentative deal had been reached on Friday, and the union is scheduled to vote to determine its fate.

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.8 per cent

Canada’s annual inflation rate eased to 2.8 per cent in June, the lowest inflation rate since March, 2021. It’s the first time in more than two years that inflation has entered the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The June numbers were heavily influenced by lower gasoline prices, but core inflation has risen. As Matt Lundy reports, many economists believe that the “things are moving in the right direction, but not fast enough for the Bank of Canada to let its guard down” when it comes to raising interest rates.

Waiting for the factory building boom in Canada

The U.S. is seeing a surge in factory construction investment from American manufacturers in response to Washington’s most aggressive industrial policy in decades. The amount spent on the construction of manufacturing facilities in the United States in May jumped 73 per cent to a record US$15.6-billion from the year before, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But new data shows just how far manufacturers in Canada have to go to catch up with their U.S. counterparts. Jason Kirby takes a closer look in this week’s Decoder.

Magna to build three new facilities for Ford EV parts

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. announced it will invest $790-million to build three supplier factories in Tennessee that will make components for Ford Motor electric vehicles. The Aurora, Ont.-based company said the plants will produce battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for Ford’s electric F150 pickup by 2025, creating 1,300 jobs. The news comes as governments in the United States and Canada are spending billions for EV manufacturers to build factories and bolster their battered auto sectors, Eric Atkins reports.

Who are Canada’s highest-paid CEOs?

How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? The Globe and Mail has published a list from Global Governance Advisors that ranks CEO compensation in the 2022 fiscal year. Seetarama Kotagiri, the CEO of Magna International Inc., tops the list with a total of $36,410,563. The CEOs at 100 of the largest Canadian companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange received a median of just under $8.6-million in 2022, which is a 1.74-per-cent drop from what those companies paid their CEOs in 2021.

Ready for retirement? Surprising and reassuring truths about your golden years

Canadians are worried about retirement. Fewer than half are confident they will have enough money to retire as planned, according to a Bank of Montreal survey earlier this year. Fortunately, the reality is far more positive. So, are you apprehensive about your own retirement? Ian McGugan answers common retirement questions (i.e. What is the biggest misconception? How much money do you need? Will I be poor and miserable?) that will prepare you for your golden years.

Now that you’re all caught up, prepare for the week ahead with the Globe’s investing calendar.