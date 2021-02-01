 Skip to main content
Cerberus hikes Dorel offer more than 10% in bid to clinch support for privatization deal

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
An employee at work at a Dorel facility.

U.S. private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management is hiking its offer for Canadian consumer good company Dorel Industries Inc. by just over 10 per cent as it tries to clinch support for a privatization deal that has met resistance by some investors.

An affiliate of funds managed by Cerberus is now offering $16 in cash per share for Dorel’s two classes of shares, up from a $14.50 price disclosed in November, Montreal-based Dorel said in a statement Monday. Shares held by Dorel chief executive Martin Schwartz and the company’s other controlling shareholders are not part of the revised arrangement.

The increase in purchase price follows “exchanges and discussions” with investors owning more than 50 per cent of Dorel’s Class B subordinate voting shares, Dorel said. The company’s board has unanimously approved the revised terms.

Dorel shares climbed 6 per cent in morning trading Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $15.78.

A vote on the proposed go-private transaction is scheduled for Feb. 16. To pass, it needs support by holders of two-thirds of the votes cast and by a simple majority of investors holding the subordinate voting shares. Mr. Schwartz and the other family shareholders are rolling over their investment.

Montreal-based investment firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. has voiced its opposition to the proposal, saying in November that Dorel has a resilient business and the controlling family’s desire to remain shareholders under the proposal is proof of its long-term potential. Officials with Letko did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The company itself has pushed a different narrative to try to convince investors to tender their shares. It says the offer provides Dorel’s shareholders with certainty of value and immediate liquidity in a context where the company has ongoing “operational challenges” despite a tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorel operates three separate business arms that are each very different. Its sports unit controls bike brands such as Cannondale and Schwinn, while its juvenile unit makes car seats, strollers, toys and other children’s products under brands including Maxi-Cosi and Quinny. The third division makes home furniture.

Cerberus frequently makes investments in distressed assets. It is perhaps best known in Canada for leading the US$7.4-billion purchase for an 80-per-cent stake in car maker Chrysler and financing arm Chrysler Financial in 2007. The company also bought Montreal-based telecom provider Teleglobe Inc. out of bankruptcy protection in 2003 and made a significant investment in Air Canada the year afterward.

