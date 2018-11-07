CGI Group’s earnings top estimates with quarterly profit, revenue up from a year ago

CGI Group Inc. topped expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue grew compared with a year ago.
The IT and business consulting firm says it earned $293.5 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with profit of $208.5 million or 70 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled nearly $2.8 billion, up from nearly $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter last year.
Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $309.8 million or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $275.7 million or 93 cents per share a year ago.
Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share for the quarter.
