CGI Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $345.9-million, up from $251.9-million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue edged higher.

The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 96 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.01-billion, up from $2.93-billion in the same quarter last year.

Excluding acquisition-related, integration and restructuring costs, CGI says it earned $1.40 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.22 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.35 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CGI chief executive George Schindler says the company ended its financial year in a strong position, with accelerating revenue growth and a robust book of business and balance sheet.

“Looking to the year ahead, we will accelerate our investments in the talent and capabilities necessary to expand our services and global footprint in support of clients’ evolving digital transformations,” Schindler said in statement.

