CGI Inc. GIB-A-T reported a profit of $372-million in its latest quarter, up from $341.2-million a year earlier, as its revenue grew six per cent.

The business technology and consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.34 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in what was the second quarter of CGI’s financial year totalled $3.27-billion, up from $3.08-billion in the same quarter last year.

On a constant currency basis, CGI says revenue grew by 10 per cent year over year.

The company’s profit excluding specific items amounted to $1.53 per diluted share, up from $1.35 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.51 per share and $3.19-billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

