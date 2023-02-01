CGI Inc. GIB-A-T reported a first-quarter profit of $382.4-million, up from $367.4-million a year earlier, as its revenue rose more than 10 per cent.

The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.49 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.45-billion, up from $3.09-billion, for a year-over-year gain of 11.6 per cent.

Excluding specific items, the company says it earned $1.66 per diluted share, up from $1.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

CGI says bookings in its most recent quarter amounted to $4.04-billion, up from $3.60-billion a year earlier.

As of Dec. 31, the company’s backlog was $25.01-billion.