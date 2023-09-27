A number of Canadian technology companies are signing on to Canada’s new code of conduct for generative AI, a set of voluntary guidelines aiming to limit harm until formal artificial intelligence regulation comes into force in two years.

Blackberry BB-T, OpenText Corporation OTEX-T, Ada-AI, Cohere and Coveo CVO-T will be among the first signatories of the guidelines, committing to a range of measures on safety, equity and transparency. However, Ottawa says the code applies to all firms developing or managing generative AI.

Generative AI draws on large datasets of text, images or audio to produce new content, and has been widely criticized for the risks it poses to privacy, equity and copyright.

The finalized guidelines were announced by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne at an AI conference in Montreal Wednesday morning, following a series of stakeholder consultations conducted by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) over the summer.

ISED says the measures will help companies to prepare their processes and products before formal regulation takes effect. The department has projected that the provisions of The Artificial Intelligence and Data Act to come into force no sooner than 2025. The Act is currently being considered by the House of Commons standing committee on technology and industry.

ChatGPT, the popular generative AI tool, was only made available to the public last November, five months after the Act was written.

The code lists 18 measures that apply variously depending on the capabilities of the generative AI. Broadly, companies who sign Canada’s Guardrails for Generative AI Code of Practice will commit to testing broadly to identifying security vulnerabilities, beefing up cybersecurity protections and assessing how generative AI systems could become biased with low-quality datasets.

The code emphasizes transparency. It instructs companies to develop and implement a method to detect content generated (watermarking), prominently identify systems that could be mistaken for humans as AI systems, and publish a description of the types of training data used to develop the system.

The measures resemble those announced by the U.S. in July, and which were signed by large technology companies including Amazon.com, Inc. AZAM-Q, Google LLC GOOG-Q, Meta Platforms, Inc. META-Q (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft Corporation.

The measures were developed through a series of consultations with academia, civil society, Canada’s AI research institutes, and industry.

While the code of conduct is only intended to be “sufficiently robust” as to span the gap before the AI act comes into force, according to ISED, some industry experts have criticized the closed nature of the consultations, saying that the public should have been consulted.

Natasha Tusikov, an associate professor of criminology in the Department of Social Science at York University, called the process of developing the guidelines “rushed” and “relatively opaque.”

Prof. Tusikov added that voluntary agreements amongst industry actors “are not effective when industry’s enforcement efforts are expected to go against their commercial interests.”

Michael Geist, law professor and Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law at the University of Ottawa, said the code is “a non-binding document that adds little to the global conversation on addressing generative AI.”

Shopify Inc. SHOP-T chief executive officer Tobi Lutke said in a Tweet Wednesday morning that he “will not support” the Code of Conduct, calling it a case of “E-fraid”

“’We don’t need more referees in Canada. We need more builders. Let other countries regulate while we take the more courageous path and say “come build here,” Mr. Lutke said.