Open this photo in gallery: A Toronto Transit Commission sign at a downtown Toronto subway stop Jan. 31.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Canada’s federal industry minister says he’s taking action to ensure riders on Toronto’s transit system have wireless coverage as soon as possible.

Minister François-Philippe Champagne says in a news release that he is directing his department to launch an expedited consultation process to revise the licences of the four major carriers to ensure all TTC riders have coverage as soon as technically feasible.

He says the action comes after what he says is limited progress between Canada’s major telecoms carriers on reaching an agreement to provide wireless service on the TTC subway system.

Such an agreement has been a point of contention ever since Rogers RCI-B-T bought the company that had been providing wireless on the subway, which only had a deal with Freedom Mobile for wireless coverage.

Rogers has pledged to work with its rivals and make the upgraded system accessible for other mobile carriers to use.

However, Bell BCE-T and Telus T-T have been pushing back against the company’s plans, arguing instead for a consortium model.