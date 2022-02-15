Canadian home prices hit a fresh high in January, with price acceleration kicking into high gear as frenzied buyers raced to buy properties and homeowners waited to list their homes for sale.

The national home price index, which adjusts for pricing volatility, jumped a record 2.9 per cent to $836,300 from December to January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association or CREA. That marks the highest monthly gain over the course of the pandemic’s real estate boom and surpasses the country’s previous real estate frenzy in 2016 and 2017.

Compared to January of last year, the home price index is 28 per cent higher, breaking last month’s record year-over-year price jump, with prices soaring in the suburbs and less populates areas.

“It is the most frenzied real estate market that I have ever experienced,” said Tamara Stone, a realtor who has sold houses in Kelowna for nearly 27 years. “It’s absolutely chaotic,” she said.

Currently, there are 1.6 months of inventory remaining, referring to the amount of time it would take to sell all the listed properties if the pace of sales remained the same as January. The long-term average has been just over five months.

New home listings dropped 11 per cent from December to January, as fewer homeowners listed their properties for sale last month. There were 55,043 resales last month, slightly higher than December but down about 10 per cent from January of last year.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist with Bank of Montreal, said psychology seems to be playing a big role in the market right now.

“There are expectations that home prices will keep rising quickly. This pulls more investors into the market, creates an urgency among potential buyers, and probably holds back listings as well,” he said in an email. “Why sell today when you can get 10 per cent more tomorrow?”

The home price index jumped at least 4 per cent from December to January in B.C.’s Fraser Valley and the Chilliwack area, as well as the Toronto suburbs of Barrie, Hamilton and Burlington. The home price index spiked at least 6 per cent month over month in Kitchener-Waterloo and Simcoe, regions further outside of Toronto.

And in the city’s nearby Oakville and Milton, the home price index was up an astounding 7.1 per cent month over month to $1,646,000. “It is a big increase. Strong demand, no supply,” said CREA’s senior economist Shaun Cathcart.

The central bank is expected to start raising interest rates in March, which will make it more expensive for homebuyers to borrow. But that is not expected to dissuade buyers, according to CREA.

Under the federal mortgage stress test, borrowers must prove they can make their mortgage payments at an interest rate of at least 5.25 per cent. That is more than double the market rate for a five-year fixed mortgage, which is one of the more popular types of mortgages in Canada.

“A rate hike won’t take them out of the market,” said Mr. Cathcart. “If they are pre-approved for 90 to120 days they might want to pull the trigger before that expires. But they all have to qualify at the stress test rate which is much higher.”

The first year of the pandemic’s real estate boom was driven by Canadian residents looking for bigger properties to live and work from home. That increased prices in suburbs, less-populated regions like Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley.

Ms. Stone said her firm, RE/MAX Kelowna Stone Sisters has been working with many Toronto buyers who are often purchasing properties without viewing the home in person and outbidding everyone else.

Ms. Stone said the pace has been unrelenting with almost every home drawing multiple offers and selling over asking. “There’s no justification for some of these prices,” she said.

