 Skip to main content

Report on Business Charter flight company Enerjet plans to relaunch as ultra-low-cost airline in 2019

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Charter flight company Enerjet plans to relaunch as ultra-low-cost airline in 2019

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Tim Morgan is the chief executive officer of charter carrier Enerjet and a co-founder of WestJet Airlines Ltd.

Kien Tran Photography

The discount airline market is set to become even more crowded, as charter flight company Enerjet aims to relaunch itself as an ultra-low-cost carrier in 2019 after a decade of transporting oil sands workers and tour passengers.

An investment group headed by Tim Morgan says it plans to take off in a Canadian market that already includes WestJet Airlines Ltd.’s ultra-low-cost Swoop and Edmonton-based Flair Airlines. Canada Jetlines Ltd. is also set to launch next year.

In an interview, Morgan declined to say which routes Enerjet plans to launch, when service will start or how many planes will be deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan’s consortium includes Claridge Inc. – a private investment firm chaired by Stephen Bronfman, a scion of one Canada’s wealthiest families – and Stephenson Management Inc., where Cirque du Soleil chairman Mitch Garber has been chairman since 2008.

Another investor is Indigo LLP, an Arizona-based private equity firm that specializes in budget carriers such as Singapore’s Tiger Airways and Florida’s Spirit Airlines.

Morgan, who co-founded WestJet, has been trying to take Enerjet into the budget carrier market for some time, but encountered hurdles after three former executives he’d tapped for that purpose sued Calgary-based Enerjet for breach of contract in 2015.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers