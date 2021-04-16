 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Chartwell hikes executive bonuses, gives high marks for pandemic response

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Chartwell entrance of two senior home residences in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Executive bonuses rose last year at Chartwell Retirement Residences as the company said it responded effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic and gave itself perfect scores for employee engagement, customer satisfaction and its reputation with the public.

The corporate scorecard meant Chartwell paid out bonuses at 85 per cent of the target goals, a higher level than it did in 2019, when payouts ranged from 47 per cent to 63 per cent. Chartwell paid all four of its top executives in excess of $1-million, and each of the four received bigger bonuses than in 2019, when they served in lesser roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell is Canada’s largest operator of retirement homes. Long-term care, specifically, is only about 10 per cent of Chartwell’s business. In the COVID-19 crisis, however, the company has attracted outsized attention from critics of for-profit retirement care and the deregulation of the industry in Ontario more than two decades ago. Former Ontario premier Mike Harris presided over that effort, and he has served as the chairman of the company’s board since 2003, collecting $223,000 in director’s fees in 2020.

In management’s discussion and analysis reviewing the 2020 year, Chartwell said 12 of its retirement residences and four of its long-term care homes had been declared by public-health authorities as of March 4 to be in COVID-19 outbreak. “Despite extraordinary efforts, COVID-19 tragically claimed the lives of some of our residents. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones to this disease.”

The pay information is included in the company’s proxy circular, which also includes two unitholder proposals. (Chartwell, structured as a trust, technically has “unitholders” rather than shareholders.)

One, from IBVM Foundation of Canada Inc., asks for a “human capital disclosure” on how Chartwell manages employees and the risks to them. The second, from Vancity Investment Management Ltd. on behalf of the IA Clarington Monthly Income SRI Class fund, asks the company to undertake a study of possibly implementing a living wage for its employees. Both proposals cite COVID-19 as a reason for them.

Chartwell asks unitholders to vote against both. It says increased human-capital disclosure in the 2021 circular should be satisfactory. And it says the living-wage proposal is oversimplified, restrictive and an inefficient use of resources. About 80 per cent of Chartwell’s employees are represented by labour unions, the company said.

Chief executive officer Vlad Volodarski, promoted to CEO on March 16, made $1.91-million, including a $323,967 bonus. It was more than double his 2019 pay, when he served as chief financial officer. His predecessor, Brent Binions, made $2.46-million in 2019.

Three other top executives made bonuses between $187,187 and $207,627, with total paycheques ranging from $1.04-million to $1.17-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell said its board decided to tweak its compensation plans in light of the pandemic. It divided the year by what occurred through March 15, and what happened after, awarding 100-per-cent bonuses for beating cash-flow targets through March 15. It awarded 50 per cent of bonuses for the post-March 15 performance.

All told, Chartwell reported adjusted funds-from-operations per unit of 81.4 cents, versus a goal of 98 cents. The company also made no payouts based on one- and two-year unitholder return, which had weights ranging from 15 per cent to 20 per cent of bonus for the executives. Chartwell units dropped by 14.5 per cent in 2020.

“The impact of the pandemic on Chartwell’s business was largely out of Management’s control,” the board explains in the circular. “For example, Chartwell’s business was significantly impacted by federal, provincial and local regulatory directives which prevented or delayed the acceptance of new residents into Chartwell residences as well as by the costs on the business to provide additional staffing in Chartwell residences and to provide appropriate personal protective equipment to Chartwell’s employees.”

The determining factors in executive pay, the board said, included its view that “Chartwell effectively responded to the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” including “sourcing of sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment,” and “providing meaningful and frequent communication to residences, residents, families and employees, and advocacy through industry associations and supporting sector peers.”

Also, it added, “None of Chartwell’s long-term care residences in Ontario required regulatory intervention in the operation of the residences.”

When Chartwell tweaked its plan in March, if shifted emphasis in the bonus plan away from the cash-flow goals and added weight to its employee engagement and “customer satisfaction and reputation” goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell said in surveys, 96 per cent of its residents and 95 per cent of residents’ families and friends responded that Chartwell “took important steps to keep them safe” and 94 per cent of residents’ families said the residents were safe living at Chartwell.

Chartwell said 44 per cent of employees in residences and 58 per cent of employees in the corporate offices strongly agreed with the statement “I am satisfied with Chartwell as a place to work,” up from 43 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, in 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies