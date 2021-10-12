 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

China’s Zijin Mining acquisition of Neo Lithium will likely trigger full national security review, expert predicts

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shares in Neo Lithium closed at $6.25 a share on Tuesday, 25 cents below the takeover price, suggesting some investor uncertainty over whether the deal will close.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Neo Lithium Corp. has agreed to a $960-million acquisition by Chinese state-owned Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., a deal one security expert predicts will trigger an in-depth national security review by Ottawa.

Toronto-based Neo Lithium is developing a lithium mine in Argentina and hopes to eventually supply the silvery white metal to the electric vehicle industry. A 2019 prefeasibility study predicts the company’s 3Q mine could generate a 50-per-cent return on investment after it goes into production.

A key component in electric vehicle batteries, demand for lithium has exploded over the past decade with the increasing adoption of zero-emission vehicles and government commitments to reduce carbon emissions even more. Earlier this year, the Canadian government designated lithium as a critical mineral, meaning it is essential to the economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Late Friday, Neo Lithium agreed to be acquired in an all-cash transaction at $6.50 a share, an 18-per-cent premium to its closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proposed takeover of Neo Lithium is the second acquisition of a Canadian lithium development company in the past month by a Chinese mining company. In late September, Vancouver-based Millennial Lithium Corp. agreed to a $376-million acquisition by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

All foreign takeovers of Canadian companies are subject to an initial security screening by Ottawa. If the federal government suspects the transaction could be a threat to national security, the deal undergoes a more thorough review under Section 25.3 of the Investment Canada Act (ICA).

Wesley Wark, senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Waterloo, Ont., said the Neo Lithium and Millennial Lithium acquisitions will likely both get formal reviews under ICA, with particular focus on the potential loss of intellectual property to China. “I would expect some consultation with the U.S. as well,” he added.

Last year, Ottawa and Washington finalized a joint action plan on critical minerals, with commitments by both governments to build secure domestic supplies of battery minerals, as fears of a growing stranglehold by China on supplies intensify. At the moment, Canada is a bit player in two battery minerals, lithium and cobalt, although there are pockets of development in the country that point to the eventual emergence of a small domestic supply chain.

Junior development company First Cobalt Corp. hopes to revive a cobalt refinery in Ontario that would feed refined metal to the electric vehicle industry. Nemaska Lithium Inc. plans to build a lithium mine in Quebec, despite several expensive setbacks. In 2019, the company, which was backed by the Quebec government, was forced into creditor protection, wiping out public shareholders. Nemaska eventually restructured and is now privately held.

Shares in Neo Lithium closed at $6.25 a share on Tuesday, 25 cents below the takeover price, suggesting some investor uncertainty over whether the deal will close.

Story continues below advertisement

Neo Lithium declined an interview with The Globe and Mail.

Canada has rejected several takeover deals on national security concerns over the past decade. Late last year, Ottawa kyboshed the proposed acquisition of junior gold miner TMAC Resources Inc. by China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. because TMAC’s Doris mine is located on strategically sensitive land. The mine is only about 100 kilometres from a NORAD North Warning System radar station in Nunavut. The system is part of a chain of installations across the North that gather military information.

In a note to clients about the Neo Lithium acquisition, Puneet Singh, an analyst with Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., wrote that the risk of the Canadian government ultimately blocking the deal is low, given that the 3Q project is located overseas. “The TMAC issue was different, since the Nunavut project area was strategic to Canada,” Mr. Singh said.

The mining industry will also be looking for any clues Canada is taking a tougher stance against China following the recent release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The two Michaels returned home after spending nearly three years in jail in China. They were imprisoned and accused of spying in apparent Chinese retaliation after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request related to accusations of bank and wire fraud. The release of the Michaels came after Washington and Beijing cut a deal that allowed Ms. Meng to return to China as part of a U.S. deferred prosecution agreement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies