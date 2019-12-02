 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

China’s Zijin Mining buying Canada’s Continental Gold for $1.4-billion

Niall McGee Mining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An aerial view shows a camp at the Continental Gold mine in Buritica, Colombia, on June 11, 2019.

JULIA SYMMES COBB/Reuters

China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. is buying Canada’s Continental Gold Inc. for $1.4-billion, the latest big deal in what has been a banner year for mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian gold-mining industry.

Ziijin is offering $5.50 a share in cash for Continental, a 13-per-cent premium over Friday’s closing price.

Toronto-based Continental owns the high-grade Buritica gold project in Colombia, which it intends to put into production next year.

Story continues below advertisement

The acquisition of Continental comes a week after Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. reached a friendly agreement to buy Detour Gold Corp. for $4.9-billion. Earlier in the year, Barrick Gold Corp. acquired Randgold Resources Ltd. for US$6-billion, and Newmont Mining Corp. paid US$10-billion for Goldcorp Inc.

Shares in Continental rose by 10 per cent in early trading Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Newmont is Continental’s biggest shareholder and has agreed to tender its shares to Zijin. A number of other officers and directors with Continental have also entered into share-lockup agreements with Zijin.

The Buritica mine is expected to produce around 250,000 ounces of gold a year over a 14-year period. Buritica holds 3.7 million ounces of gold in reserves, at a grade of 8.4 grams a ton. Its all-in sustaining cost is projected to be US$600 an ounce – significantly lower than the industry average.

Over the past few years, Fujian-based Zijin has been making increasing inroads into the Canadian mining industry.

Last year, the company acquired Nevsun Resources Ltd. for $1.9-billion, beating out Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp., which had also tried to acquire the Vancouver-based copper miner.

Zijin also owns a 13.9-per-cent stake in Canadian copper miner Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and is a joint-venture partner in Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2015, Zijin bought half of Barrick’s stake in the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea; each holds a 47.5-per-cent interest in the mine.

Zijin may have to deal with increased security risks in Colombia. Last year, four of Continental’s employees were killed in two separate armed incidents in the country.

Canadian investors are grappling with an uptick in terrorist attacks in the vicinity of major mining sites abroad.

Last month, 39 people were killed after assailants, believed to be jihadi, ambushed a bus convoy carrying employees of Montreal-based Semafo Inc. about 40 kilometres from its biggest mine in Burkina Faso.

With a report from Reuters

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies