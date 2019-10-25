 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods to open Canadian location in Vancouver

vancouver
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The site of a Sungiven Foods grocery store, bottom, under construction is seen at City Square shopping centre, in Vancouver, on Oct. 24, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A Chinese grocery chain has plans to crack the highly competitive Canadian market with its first international location in Vancouver next month.

Sungiven Food Canada Inc. hopes to grow to up to 15 locations across B.C.’s Lower Mainland within the next five years.

Senior vice-president Terence Fong says he doesn’t see another format like Sungiven in the industry right now.

He says the Xiamen, China-based chain relies on smaller shop sizes, which will enable it to find locations more easily than larger grocers that require much more space.

Fong says the store’s wide selection of in-house brand items and reasonable prices will also attract consumers — many of whom currently have to travel further to purchase similar goods.

He says the company chose to expand in the Lower Mainland partly due to the area’s sizable Asian population.

