Chorus Aviation profit falls as coronavirus takes a toll

Open this photo in gallery Joe Randell, president of Chorus Aviation, talks at the Jazz Aviation heavy-maintenance base in Enfield, N.S., on July 16, 2012. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Chorus Aviation Inc. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the economic impact of COVID-19 took its toll on the company.

The regional aviation company says it earned $29.2 million or 18 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $38.9 million or 24 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Operating revenue fell to $184.2 million compared with $332.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Chorus says it earned 13 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 15 cents per share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 11 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Chorus provides regional aviation services to Air Canada as well as regional aircraft leasing to customers around the world.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.