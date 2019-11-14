Chorus Aviation reports $24.2-million third-quarter profit, revenue up from year ago

Chorus Aviation Inc. reported a profit of $24.2 million in its latest quarter as revenue increased 2.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
The regional aircraft company says the profit amounted to 15 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, weighed down by a $7.1-million loss on foreign exchange.
The result compared with a profit of $43.6 million or 31 cents per share a year ago when it benefited from an $11.3-million gain on foreign exchange.
Operating revenue totalled nearly $351.5 million, up from $342 million.
On an adjusted basis, Chorus says it earned $29.2 million or 18 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $30.8 million or 22 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 19 cents per share and $353 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
