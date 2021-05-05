Chorus Aviation signs three-year air cargo contract with Purolator

Chorus Aviation Inc. has signed a three-year contract with Purolator Inc. for air cargo charter services.
The agreement follows the completion of an initial six-month trial.
Purolator says the deal complements its existing network and will mean more service options for cross-border shipments.
Chorus is best known for its Jazz Aviation subsidiary which provides regional air service for Air Canada, but chief executive Joe Randell says air cargo is a growing area of focus.
Under the agreement, Chorus subsidiary Voyageur Aviation Corp. will replace two Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighters used for the trial service with two Dash 8-100 Package Freighters.
Voyageur designed and developed the Dash 8-100 PF which can carry a typical payload of 4,500 kilograms and 39 cubic metres.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.