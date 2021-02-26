 Skip to main content
CI Financial aims for first Ethereum ETF as bitcoin exchange-traded funds set trading record in first week

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Canadian asset managers are racing to cash in on the cryptocurrency craze as exchange-traded funds that track the price performance of bitcoin saw more than $1-billion in trades in their first week of trading.

The investor craze may spill over into the cryptocurrency Ethereum as investment manager CI Financial filed with regulators on Thursday to launch one of the world’s first ETFs that tracks the price of Ether.

Both Bitcoin and Ether are digital currencies that are not backed by any country’s central bank. They both typically trade through online exchanges, stored in various types of cryptocurrency wallets and make use of a transparent, distributed ledger technology known as a blockchain.

If approved, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF will trade under the ticker ETHX, and track the price of Ether using the Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum Index. This is the second filing in less than a week for CI- who recently filed with regulators to launch a Bitcoin ETF. (Both funds are pending approval).

ETHX - which would trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange - could gain a significant first mover’s advantage, similar to the launch of last week’s two Bitcoin ETFs.

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCC) - which launched on February 11 and is managed by Purpose Investments - saw millions of investors’ dollars flow into the fund when it hit the market one day earlier than Evolve Funds Group’s The Bitcoin ETF (TSX: EBIT).

“Despite the many unknowns of launching a world’s first product and the early days of digital currencies, Bitcoin ETFs launched smoothly with the benefits of the ETF structure shining bright and investors flocking to these ETFs,” said Andres Rincon, director and head of ETF sales and strategy at TD Asset Management, in a research note earlier this week.

After its first week of trading, BTCC has become the most actively traded Canadian ETF in history with investors buying and selling more than $1.2-billion shares. The fund has about $600-million in total assets, as of end of day on February 25. Purpose also added a currency-hedged version of BTCC, which began trading on Wednesday.

EBIT, by comparison, currently has about $40-million in assets, which could accelerate if investors begin to compare price tags. Earlier this week, Evolve competitively dropped EBIT’s management fee to 0.75 per cent, from it’s initial 1 per cent fee, making it the cheapest bitcoin ETF for investors.

“From a launch point of view, what was so interesting was the tremendous power of having that first movers advantage,” said Matthew Goddard, managing director and head of ETFs and futures at BMO Capital Markets. “It likely played a big role in the difference in assets between two funds that while aren’t exactly the same, are highly similar. It is very telling how much innovation does matter and how much one day can be a major advantage.”

In addition to Purpose and Evolve, there are six other asset managers - including CI’s latest filing - that all plan to launch Bitcoin ETFs once they receive regulatory approval.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., 3iQ Corp., Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. and Arxnovum Investments Inc. have all publicly applied with regulators to list bitcoin ETFs which would also trade on the TSX.

Other fund companies have entered the bitcoin market with closed-ended funds, which trade more like an initial public offering (IPO). Unlike ETFs, which were halted by regulators for years, closed-ended funds were approved by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2019. But they can also trade with large premiums for investors, in some cases as much as 40 per cent.

3iQ Corp. was the first to launch a closed-ended fund in 2020 with The Bitcoin Fund (QBTC:TSX), followed by CI with its CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund. More recently, alternative investment company Ninepoint Partners LP completed a $230-million IPO for its Bitcoin Trust last month.

