 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CI Financial CFO announces departure plans amid company U.S. expansion

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

CI Financial Corp.'s chief financial officer is stepping down from his role at a time when the company is rapidly expanding into the U.S. market.

Douglas Jamieson, CFO of wealth manager CI and president of subsidiary CI Investments Inc., will resign once a successor is found, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Jamieson has been with CI for more than 25 years, and has spent the past 15 years as CFO. On Friday afternoon, the company said Mr. Jamieson’s decision to leave is not the result of any “issues or disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, financial statements, internal controls, policies or practices.”

Story continues below advertisement

CI and Mr. Jamieson declined to comment further when contacted by The Globe.

“Doug has been an integral part of executive management and a contributing force to our firm’s growth over many years,” CI chief executive officer Kurt MacAlpine said in the statement.

Mr. Jamieson’s resignation comes a day after the company received regulatory approval to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, a key step in Mr. MacAlpine’s strategy to help boost the company’s profile in the United States as it completes deals south of the border

CI has been busy with U.S. acquisitions over the past year. To date, the company has purchased 12 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms and has several future deals in the pipeline.

“Losing a key individual at this time is not ideal,” Desjardins analyst Gary Ho said in a research note. “We believe Mr. Jamieson played an integral part in CI’s cost discipline over the last number of years.”

Over the past year and a half, CI has seen several transformations after Mr. MacAlpine replaced long-time CI executive Peter Anderson, who retired in 2019. In addition to expanding into the United States, Mr. MacAlpine has made several acquisitions in the Canadian financial services market, including a majority interest in Aligned Capital Partners Inc., an Ontario-based investment advisory firm with $10-billion in assets. CI also bought the Canadian division of Mr. MacAlpine’s former employer, exchange-traded funds manager Wisdom Tree.

Shortly after the addition of Wisdom Tree’s business earlier this year, Rohit Mehta, former president of CI Financial’s ETF business and executive vice-president of marketing, left the company to join several former CI executives at asset manager Guardian Capital LP.

Story continues below advertisement

CI has not named a replacement for Mr. Mehta.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies