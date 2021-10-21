 Skip to main content
CI Financial continues its buying spree of U.S. wealth managers as it acquires its fourth firm since June

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Kurt MacAlpine, the new CEO of CI Financial, poses for a photograph in downtown Toronto on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

CI Financial Corp. continues its U.S. buying spree with the purchase of Seattle-based McCutchen Group LLC, a registered investment adviser firm that caters to high-net-worth families.

McCutchen Group, which manages US$3.4-billion in assets, is the fourth registered investment adviser (RIA) acquisition announced by CI since June – as CI looks to expand its ultra high networth wealth management capabilities outside of Canada.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CI Financial has been on a streak acquiring more than 20 RIA wealth management companies since January 2020. Earlier this month, CI bought Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Columbus-based wealth management firm with US$3.4 billion in assets, and in September purchased Silicon Valley-based Portola Partners Group LLC, ultra-high-net-worth wealth manager with US$5.6-billion in assets.

McCutchen Group is CI’s first office in the Pacific Northwest, and will boost CI’s U.S. wealth management assets to about $106-billion, and total overall assets to about $329-billion.

The expansion into the U.S. RIA market is part of CI’s plans to globalize while growing its wealth-management businesses. Last month, CI opened a head office for its U.S. operations in Miami, Florida.

In the United States, an RIA company typically follows an independent business model – meaning it is not part of a larger brokerage – and advisers have a legal fiduciary obligation to act in the best interests of clients. The U.S. RIA market has more than 17,000 companies, but has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.

CI has not disclosed its total spending on its U.S acquisitions. But according to its annual report, CI spent $891-million in 2020 on 10 U.S.-based registered investment advisers, plus Canadian firm Aligned Capital Partners Inc. The sum consisted of $537.4-million in cash, $35.4-million in CI stock, and an estimated $318.3-million in future payments.

