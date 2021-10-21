CI Financial continues its buying spree of U.S. wealth managers as it acquires its fourth firm since June

CI Financial Corp. continues its U.S. buying spree with the purchase of Seattle-based McCutchen Group LLC, a registered investment adviser firm that caters to high-net-worth families.
McCutchen Group, which manages US$3.4-billion in assets, is the fourth registered investment adviser (RIA) acquisition announced by CI since June – as CI looks to expand its ultra high networth wealth management capabilities outside of Canada.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CI Financial has been on a streak acquiring more than 20 RIA wealth management companies since January 2020. Earlier this month, CI bought Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Columbus-based wealth management firm with US$3.4 billion in assets, and in September purchased Silicon Valley-based Portola Partners Group LLC, ultra-high-net-worth wealth manager with US$5.6-billion in assets.
McCutchen Group is CI’s first office in the Pacific Northwest, and will boost CI’s U.S. wealth management assets to about $106-billion, and total overall assets to about $329-billion.
The expansion into the U.S. RIA market is part of CI’s plans to globalize while growing its wealth-management businesses. Last month, CI opened a head office for its U.S. operations in Miami, Florida.
In the United States, an RIA company typically follows an independent business model – meaning it is not part of a larger brokerage – and advisers have a legal fiduciary obligation to act in the best interests of clients. The U.S. RIA market has more than 17,000 companies, but has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.
CI has not disclosed its total spending on its U.S acquisitions. But according to its annual report, CI spent $891-million in 2020 on 10 U.S.-based registered investment advisers, plus Canadian firm Aligned Capital Partners Inc. The sum consisted of $537.4-million in cash, $35.4-million in CI stock, and an estimated $318.3-million in future payments.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.